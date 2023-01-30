Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in downtown Boise

A man was taken to the hospital on Jan. 23, but later died from his injuries three days later.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are currently investigating a death that occurred between a pedestrian and the driver of a car in downtown Boise on Jan. 23.

Boise Police said in a news release that a driver of a pickup truck was turning left from 11th Street onto State Street, when they hit a man walking northbound in the crosswalk on 11th Street crossing State Street.

Ada County Paramedics responded and took the man to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries on Jan. 25, BPD said.

His identity has not yet been released and no charges have been filed.

