Idaho man killed in two-vehicle crash near Shelley

The Idaho Falls man was driving south on US 91 Saturday when he crossed over the center line and hit a Honda. His vehicle went off the road and hit a power pole.
Credit: KTVB
Idaho State Police car.

BOISE, Idaho — A 59-year-old man from Idaho Falls was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Bonneville County Saturday morning, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. 

Police said the man was traveling southbound on US 91 in a Ford Explorer when he crossed over the center line and struck a Honda Accord heading in the opposite direction. The Ford went off the highway and struck a power pole. 

The Idaho Falls man died at the scene of the crash, according to Idaho State Police. He was not wearing a seatbelt. 

A 78-year-old woman from Shelley was traveling northbound in the Honda at the time of the crash. ISP said she was wearing a seatbelt, but did not indicate whether the woman suffered injuries from the collision. 

The crash happened at 8:55 a.m. Saturday at milepost 120.6, just north of Shelley. Southbound US 91 was blocked for roughly two hours. 

Saturday's collision is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

