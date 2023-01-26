Boise man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector

Idaho State Police said the man was struck by an SUV Wednesday night on the eastbound side of I-184.

BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man from Boise died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night.

The man stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes and, according to ISP, was struck by a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse SUV driven by a 41-year-old woman from Nampa. The man died at the scene.

ISP is investigating the crash, which occurred at about 6:18 p.m. Police have not said if the driver of the SUV was cited or if she will face charges.

Neither the name of the deceased man nor the name of the driver has been released.

The eastbound Connector was blocked for about three hours Wednesday night while emergency personnel investigated.

Police have not commented on the specific cause or manner of the man's death, which will be determined by the Ada County Coroner. However, some similar incidents in the past have been determined to be suicides. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the Idaho Suicide & Crisis Hotline at 988.

