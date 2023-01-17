Man killed when train, SUV collide near Kuna

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — One man has died following a crash involving a train and an SUV southeast of Kuna, the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was reported at about 1:21 p.m. Tuesday on Kuna Mora Road near South Eagle Road. The sheriff's office said initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was headed south and crossed the railroad tracks in front of a westbound train when the collision occurred.
The man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
The train did not derail as a result of the crash, but it is stopped on the tracks and blocking Cloverdale Road south of Kuna Mora Road, the sheriff's office said, adding that drivers should avoid the area.
The Ada County Highway District said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.
Emergency crews were still at the scene as of 2:52 p.m. Tuesday. This developing story will be updated as new information is confirmed.
