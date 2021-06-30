Payette County to be sprayed for mosquitoes Wednesday evening

The spraying is in response to elevated populations of mosquitoes in the area. There will be two applications spread out over more than 15,000 acres.

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — If you live in Payette County, you will likely hear the sound of airplanes overhead Wednesday night.

More than 15,000 acres in Payette County will be sprayed for mosquitoes by planes.



Vector Disease Control International will spray from 7:30 p.m. to midnight, depending on weather conditions.



This is in response to elevated populations of active mosquitoes in the area.



One application will be taking place south of Bluff Road down to Highway 52 and extend from Big Willow Road southeast to Gulch Road and between Cassia Road and County Line Road near New Plymouth.

A second application will be taking place in the area south of 15th Avenue North down to Northwest 8th Avenue and between Kennedy Road and North 6th Street.



Treatments will be made with a twin-engine, fixed-wing aircraft fitted with ultra-low volume spray equipment.

There is no risk to residents, but if you are worried -- stay inside during the spraying with your windows closed and air conditioner turned off.



Residents with questions can call 208-642-6835.

