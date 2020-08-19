Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Payette County

A total of 15 mosquitoes from the Jewel Wetlands and the Little Willow area tested positive for West Nile virus on Tuesday.

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Payette County's Mosquito Abatement Program (MAP) collected 15 mosquitoes in two traps on Tuesday. All 15 tested positive for West Nile virus.

MAP was conducting routine surveillance on the Jewel Wetlands and Little Willow areas in Payette County. The program will now increase patrol and inspection of those areas.

"The positive samples consisted of a pool containing 6 total Culex tarsalis mosquitoes and 9 Culex pipiens mosquitoes. The early detection of West Nile virus in mosquitoes is one of the primary reasons for our comprehensive adult mosquito surveillance program," said Nikki Harris, the program's manager. "Furthermore, it allows us to focus our control efforts in areas determined to be at risk for West Nile virus."

The Payette County Mosquito Abatement Board is urging residents to take all necessary precautions as mosquito season continues, including use of insect repellent, draining sources of standing water within close distance and ensuring doors and windows are tightly shut to prevent mosquitos from entering.

