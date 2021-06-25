Mosquitoes trapped in Canyon County test positive for West Nile Virus

The infected mosquitoes were caught June 23 south of Melba. That area has been treated for both larval and adult stage mosquitoes in response.

MELBA, Idaho — Mosquitoes collected from traps in Canyon County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, hte first confirmation of the illness in the Treasure Valley so far this year.

West Nile cases in insects are common during the summer months. So far, the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District has tested 94 pools for West Nile Virus.

"Most people who become infected with West Nile virus do not become sick. Some may develop mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, and occasionally swollen lymph glands or rash. In some cases, West Nile virus may cause encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain," said Cate Lewis, Epidemiologist with Southwest District Health. "Individuals with severe or unusual headaches should seek medical care as soon as possible."

Residents can protect themselves by using mosquito repellent, get rid of or frequently changing standing water on their property, and avoiding outdoor activities at dawn and dusk when the insects are most active, and making sure screens on windows and doors are in good repair.

"With the increased risk of West Nile virus we encourage people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites." said Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District Director Jim Lunders.

