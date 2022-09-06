Woman missing from Owyhee County found, deputies say

Alicia Secord was last seen Sunday night; after requesting help from the public, the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office was able to safely locate her.

BOISE, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing from the Murphy/Melba area has been found, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office.

Alicia Secord was last seen by her family on Sunday night, September 4, at 8:45. According to family members, she left the house in a 2008 Silver Toyota FJ Cruiser with an Idaho License plate reading: 1A9619J.

She is described as being 5'01" tall and approximately 130 pounds, with long blonde/light brown hair and brown eyes. Alicia frequently spends time outdoors and may be in an unknown recreational area; she also has connections in the Meridian area and Jackson Hole, WY.

Anyone with information on Alicia's whereabouts is asked to call the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office Dispatch line at 208-495-1154, EXT 2, or local law enforcement.

