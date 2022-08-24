Body of missing man found at Lucky Peak

47-year-old Jose Nunez was last seen at Lucky Peak on July 31, when he decided to go for a swim; the man's girlfriend said he never came back up.

BOISE, Idaho — The body of a man who was reported missing at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on July 31, was found according to the Ada County Coroner's Office.

Jose Nunez, 47, was recovered from the water by Bruce's Legacy, a volunteer organization providing emergency assistance and recovery operations for drowned victims, near the Spring Shores Marina, at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on Aug. 22, around 2:14 p.m.

Nunez's cause of death has yet to be determined, but the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is investigating the incident.

Marine patrol deputies recovered the body of 46-year-old man earlier today who was last seen swimming in Lucky Peak on July 31. Special thanks to Bruce’s Legacy (https://t.co/5XuKimDYhn) who located the man and helped get him out of the water. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) August 23, 2022

Nunez was the most recent drowning to be reported at Lucky Peak this summer. According to the ACSO, there have been three people reported missing in their jurisdiction of Lucky Peak.

Shortly after Nunez was reported missing, KTVB spoke with his girlfriend Sarah Gracia Mendoza who recounted the day he went missing.

“We went out to the lake to have fun. I was out on jet skis and he went out with a couple of friends," Mendoza said. "They got off the boat to swim and he went under never came back up."

Nunez was not wearing a life jacket at the time he went missing.

“He was an amazing person, he was an amazing person," Mendoza told KTVB. "A lot of people loved him. He was always smiling and always happy and it's hard to know that he's just gone."

Mendoza created a GoFundMe to raise money to help cover funeral expenses for Nunez.

Loved ones said Nunez loved horses and racing, and his daughter was his whole world.

Watch more Local News: