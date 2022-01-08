Ada County Sheriff's Office search for man 'believed to be drowned'

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who may have drowned after he never resurfaced while swimming at Lucky Peak.
The 46-year-old was last seen Sunday night after 7, according to the Ada County Sheriff. Friends said the man was swimming near the boat when he went under and never resurfaced.
Marine patrol deputies spent the day at Lucky Peak searching for the man. They used sonar equipment in 100 feet of water in the area the man was last seen. Despite spending hours looking, deputies were unable to locate the man; search efforts will continue again on Tuesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
