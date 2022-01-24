Owyhee County coroner charged with failing to file death certificate

Aaron Tines is charged with misdemeanor neglecting or refusing to perform duties after prosecutors say he missed the deadline to fill out the certificate.

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — The elected coroner for Owyhee County is facing a misdemeanor charge after prosecutors say he waited too long to file a death certificate last year.

Aaron Tines is charged with misdemeanor neglecting or refusing to perform duties.

Under Idaho law, a death certificate must be completed within five days. According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Tines missed that deadline by several months after an Owyhee County man, identified as Dennis Gilbert Dunn, died in January 2021.

Dunn's death certificate was not filed until June 9, 2021, according to the complaint.

The Idaho Attorney General's Office is handling the case to prevent any conflict of interest. The case was filed and a summons issued for Tines on Jan. 14. An arraignment on the charge is set for Monday afternoon.

If convicted, Tines could face a fine and up to a year in jail.

