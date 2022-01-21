Vigil planned for Boise woman who disappeared 27 years ago

Family and friends will gather at the Agricultural Pavilion at Julia Davis Park in Boise on Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. The public is invited.

BOISE, Idaho — The family of Krystyn Rae Dunlap-Bosse will celebrate her 45th birthday with a vigil Monday, after more than 27 years from when she went missing.

"If she were home I'd bake her the biggest cake and put whatever she wanted on it," said Krystyn's Mother Kim Bosse told KTVB.

Bosse said each year she and her family celebrate Krystyn's birthday and each year since she disappeared it doesn't get any easier. Monday will be the first time Krystyn's family is holding a vigil for her.

Krystyn has never been found and both her family and Boise Police believe she is likely dead.

"It's been hard for me to accept that she's dead," Bosse said.

Krystyn went missing in 1994 after leaving a note in her Boise home, writing she would be back in a year after she sorted herself out.

Boise Police originally believed her to be a runaway, but later changed her status to a missing person in 1998. That is when the investigation to where she could be went "cold," according to Boise Police.

After Krystyn's family still had no contact with her in 2011, BPD's Violent Crime detectives looked into the case once again and performed a 'cold case' investigation.

"Many people were reinterviewed, and missing person databases were searched again," Boise Police said. "BPD exhausted all investigative leads."

After nearly three decades later, there are still no answers to where Krystyn could be.

"You know we just really want to bring her home, whether she's alive or it's just a body, so we can give her a proper burial and get closure," Bosse said.

Bosse expects her daughter's friends to come, who she herself hasn't seen in years, so they are able to celebrate the life of Krystyn.

"It'll be good to see everybody. It'll be hard and gut-wrenching but good," Bosse said. "I think it'll be good for all of us to get together and talk and share memories."

While Bosse says she is coming to terms with what may have happened to her daughter, she said there's still some hope in her that she is still alive.

"As silly as it may seem after this long- yeah I do, I hope, I wish," Bosse said.

Until questions about where she is are answered, Bosse and her family will continue to get Krystyn's story out there and tell the world about who she was.

"She was a bright beautiful girl and I miss her still," Bosse said.

Family and friends will gather at the Agricultural Pavilion at Julia Davis Park in Boise on Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. There will be flowers, candles and a birthday cake to celebrate Krystyn. Bosse said the vigil is open to the public.

Boise Police have not identified any suspects or persons of interest publicly in this case. They said they have come to the conclusion she is likely deceased and foul play is likely involved with her disappearance.

Krystyn's family told KTVB they believe she was last with her boyfriend at the time, Charles "Corey" Castro, and he had something to do with her disappearance. Castro was killed by two Owyhee County Sheriff's deputies after an incident earlier this month.

Bosse is offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Krystyn's body. She encourages anyone with any information about her daughter to contact the police.

Boise Police believe someone knows what happened to Krystyn. They urge people to contact Crime Stoppers by leaving a web-tip at 343COPS.com, or call 208-343-COPS(2677). People can remain anonymous and can earn a reward of up to $1,000.00 if a tip leads to a felony arrest.

Watch more Local News: