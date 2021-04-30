St. Vincent de Paul hosts mobile food pantry at new Boise office

In celebration of Idaho Gives, a mobile food pantry with boxes of staple grocery items was available for anyone in need.

BOISE, Idaho — St. Vincent de Paul of Southwest Idaho, a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing homelessness, held an open house at their new administrative office in Boise on Friday.

The open house was designed to inform the community of the organization's mission.

In celebration of Idaho Gives, a mobile food pantry with boxes of staple grocery items was available for anyone in need.

"We have the mobile pantry here right now too, so we've been blessed," St. Vincent de Paul Executive Director Ralph May said. "We've been able to say we're here in the neighborhood to our neighbors here on Fairview, let them know some of the stuff we do."

The effort is made possible due to sponsors, donors and volunteers with St. Vincent de Paul. A statement from the organization reads in part:

Thanks to our incredibly generous sponsors, donors, and volunteers, our Preventing Homelessness mission is working for the Treasure Valley. St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho believes in proactive work. We try to get ahead of crises before they spiral into homelessness. The City of Boise is working with us directly on many new initiatives.

Another open house will be held at the administrative office on Monday, May 3.

Those with questions about the organization and those in need are encouraged to stop by the office. The office is located at the Fairview Square Mall:

5256 W. Fairview Ave. Boise, ID 83706

