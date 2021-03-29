Salvation Army has abundance of fresh produce at its Boise food pantry

Starting Tuesday, March 30, they plan to start distributing the extra produce to low-income families and individuals in Ada County.

BOISE, Idaho — The Salvation Army has an abundance of fresh produce at its food pantry in Boise and plans to start distributing it on Tuesday, March 30.

Thanks to an unexpected donation, the food pantry has received more produce than usual and will be making the produce available to low-income families and individuals in Ada County.

This extra produce comes at a critical time when many people are seeing a gap in their diets, according to the Salvation Army. Fresh food plays an extremely important role in preventing most diseases that are caused by environmental factors, poor diet, and unhealthy lifestyle choices.

The Salvation Army's food pantry is focused on providing a variety of fresh food options that promote long-term health.

"We have an unprecedented amount of produce right now," said Major Thomas Stambaugh, The Salvation Army Boise Corps Officer. "We are excited to be expanding our Client Choice Food Pantry by adding additional fresh food options."

People interested in getting some of the fresh produce are encouraged to come by the Salvation Army Food Pantry at 9492 West Emerald Street in Boise. They are open Tuesday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



The Salvation Army will also be hosting a fresh food farmers market monthly throughout the summer. This is a seasonal program that will run from June through October. On select Saturdays, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., the farmers market will be open to Ada County residents in need of food assistance.



The farmer's market will provide access to education and food that supports healthy eating patterns that contribute to an individual's health throughout his or her life. People who are interested in signing up for the farmer's market are encouraged to visit the Salvation Army's food pantry during normal business hours to see if you qualify.

