A race to remember: Here's what happened at the 2020 Virtual Race for the Cure

The annual Race For the Cure looked a little different this year, but the pandemic didn't have stop Idahoans from helping in the fight against breast cancer.

BOISE, Idaho — This year, the annual Race for the Cure was held virtually, meaning there was no crowd of thousands of pink-clad runners, walkers or strollers moving together through Boise.

Instead, the Susan G. Komen Foundation encouraged participants to "race where you are," by jumping on a treadmill at home or hitting the sidewalks in your own neighborhood.

A Race Expo Parade was held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Albertsons headquarters at 250 East Parkcenter Boulevard. Participants drove through the expo to pick up their Race For the Cure shirt, awards, and items from sponsors and vendors safely. Those walking in honor of a loved one also picked up signs to attach to the back of their race shirt.

This year, 1,614 people participated in the virtual race, according to Jodi Weak, executive director of Susan G Komen Idaho Montana.

"We usually have 4,000-4,500 but due to the current circumstances we are pleased with the attendance," Weak said.

KTVB asked participants to share photos of their race through the Near Me feature in the KTVB.COM app. We received dozens of photos of smiling faces and pink attire.

Fighting breast cancer along the Snake River 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The Kuhnens- Boise, ID

'Mom was such a trooper': A family affair 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The Hakuna Matatas- McCall, ID

Team Chechonas 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Watch more 'Local News'