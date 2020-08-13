When you are exploring Idaho be sure to share your photos on the KTVB app

We have a new, easy way to upload photos and videos using the "Near Me" interactive map tab on the bottom of the app.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has a lot to offer anyone who enjoys the great outdoors.

There are lots of pristine lakes and mountains to explore while hiking in the beautiful backcountry.

This is the time of year when many Idahoans go camping, now more than ever because of the coronavirus pandemic and the need to keep a safe distance from others.

At KTVB we love seeing and sharing your "exploring Idaho" photos with others who enjoy the wilderness as much as you do.

The photo gallery in this story is some of the best images taken by our viewers and shared with us this summer. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do.

We now have an easy way for you to share your photos via a new feature in the KTVB.COM app. When you open the app, look for the "Near Me" tab in the bottom right corner of the app and select "Share with us" to upload your images or videos.

Near Me is an interactive map showcasing articles and photos by location. Tap here to download our app for Android or Apple phones.

If you see a rockslide topple an Idaho landmark, wildlife on the highway, or want to share some of Idaho's beauty, then we encourage you to use this feature.

When you upload a photo, in addition to sharing the location, you can look out for others by sharing tips about what you saw. People will be able to see it in our interactive map. Thanks for sharing!