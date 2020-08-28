Virtual Race for the Cure 2020 set for Saturday

The annual Race For the Cure will look a little different this year, but the pandemic doesn't have to stop you from helping in the fight against breast cancer.

BOISE, Idaho — The annual Race For the Cure will look a little different this year, but the coronavirus pandemic doesn't have to stop you from helping in the fight against breast cancer.

The 2020 race has gone all virtual this year, meaning there won't be a crowd of thousands of pink-clad runners, walkers and strollers moving together through Boise.

Instead, the Susan G. Komen Foundation is encouraging participants to "race where you are," by jumping on a treadmill at home or hitting the sidewalks in your own neighborhood.

A Race Expo Parade will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Albertsons headquarters at 250 East Parkcenter Boulevard. Participants can drive through the expo to pick up their Race For the Cure shirt, awards, and items from sponsors and vendors safely. Those who will be walking in honor of a loved one can also pick up signs to attach to the back of their race shirt.

Everyone is encouraged to decorate their cars and enjoy the music provided by Townsquare Media. All volunteers and those working the sponsor booths are required to wear face masks, and the volunteers who hand race shirts and other items through the car windows will be wearing gloves.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to download the SGK Race app, available for both Apple and Android. The app connects users to their race registration, allowing them to fundraise and log their steps during the virtual race.

Those who walk, run or stroll 6,000 steps will earn a Virtual Finisher Medal organizers say, as well as the knowledge that their commitment is helping to find a cure for breast cancer.

This year's fundraising goal is $50,000, not including sponsorships.

Seventy-five percent of the money raised stays in the local area to provide breast care services. Twenty-five percent goes to breast cancer research.