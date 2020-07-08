2020 Boise Race for the Cure going virtual

This year's fundraising goal for the Komen Boise Virtual Race for the Cure is $50,000 to help in the fight against breast cancer.

The coronavirus has forced organizers to cancel or postpone plenty of events this year. However, in the fight against breast cancer, the race must go on.

This year's annual Boise Race for the Cure is going virtual.

For 21 years, thousands of runners, walkers, breast cancer fighters and survivors and their supporters have jammed Parkcenter Boulevard for the Komen Boise Race for the Cure.

It's usually in May, but this year the 22nd annual race will be held on August 29.

It's usually a mass gathering, but this year it's a virtual event. It will have a different look and feel, but the same crucial mission to save lives.

"We are on the model of "race where you are," Komen Idaho Montana Executive Director Jodi Weak said. "Race at home, race in your neighborhood, race safely in the great parks and the Greenbelt that we have access to here in the Treasure Valley. We have an app both for Apple and Android called SGK Race that you can download for free from your app store and you're able to connect it to your race registration and your fundraising."

This year's fundraising goal is $50,000, not including sponsorships.

Seventy-five percent of the money raised stays in the local area to provide breast care services. Twenty-five percent goes to breast cancer research.

St. Luke's breast care services receives some funding from Komen Idaho Montana.

"We are able to use that funding to help women who don't have financial assistance or are underinsured to get mammograms. So it's huge for these women," said Dr. Barbara White, Medical Director of Breast Care Services at St. Luke's. "I think, particularly this year, it's going to be even more important given COVID and the economic situation that many of us are finding ourselves in."

On August 29, the "Race Expo Parade" will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Albertsons corporate offices on East Parkcenter Boulevard.

Participants will drive through the race expo to pick up their race shirt, awards and items from sponsors and vendors.

For more information or to register to take part in the Race for the Cure, click here.

On this week's Viewpoint, Dr. White also talks about why it's so important for women to get mammograms, and she describes the coronavirus protocols St. Luke's has in place so women will feel safe coming in for a mammogram.

You can watch Viewpoint Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

Watch More 'Viewpoint':