7Cares Idaho Shares raises over $86,000 for Boise Rescue Mission

BOISE, Idaho — It is hard to believe, but the 15th edition of 7Cares Idaho Shares was more than four months ago. However, KTVB Channel 7 is getting to relive one of the biggest days of giving in the Gem State.

The numbers from the 2022 event have finally been counted and the checks have been printed. The community helped us raise more than $86,000 for the Boise Rescue Mission!

7Cares Idaho Shares started back in 2008 to raise money and collect food for nonprofits who have been working for decades to help the hungry and homeless in our cities and towns.

All of the money raised and food collected goes to nine amazing charities in the Treasure and Magic Valleys each year. They are the Idaho Foodbank, four facilities under the umbrella of the Boise Rescue Mission: The River of Life Homeless Shelter, City Light Home for Women and Children, Lighthouse Rescue Mission of Nampa and Valley Women and Children's Shelter of Nampa. The Ada County, Caldwell, Nampa and Twin Falls Salvation Army chapters also share in the donations.

Thank you so much KTVB for hosting such an incredible event and helping support the Rescue Mission in a large and... Posted by Boise Rescue Mission Ministries on Monday, April 10, 2023

KTVB wants to give a big thank you to everyone who donated and helped us raise these funds. It just goes to show how incredible and giving our community is, and we are not done yet!

We will have more checks to share with you in the coming weeks for the other charities 7Cares Idaho Shares benefits, so stay tuned.

Learn more about the beneficiaries of 7Cares Idaho Shares:

