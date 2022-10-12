7Cares Idaho Shares 2022 live event Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — It may be cold and snowy this Saturday, but in many respects, this is the warmest day of the year for us here at KTVB.
We're broadcasting live from 8 a.m. to noon for the 15th edition of 7Cares Idaho Shares, a day of giving to help strengthen the safety net by pitching in for nine southern Idaho charities working to help those struggling with hunger, homelessness and despair. This morning's event is also being livestreamed on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ for Roku and FireTV, and the KTVB YouTube channel.
Donate online here or bring donations of food or money in-person from 8 a.m. to noon at donation sites that include the Albertsons Stadium parking lot in Boise and these Albertsons and Fred Meyer stores:
Boise
- Albertsons Stadium - 1400 Bronco Ln.
- Fred Meyer - Five Mile/ Overland Rd.
- Fred Meyer - Federal Way
- Albertsons - 36th and State St.
Meridian
- Fred Meyer Eagle Island Marketplace
- Albertsons – Eagle/ Amity
- Albertsons - Meridian/ Cherry
Nampa
- Albertsons - Greenhurst & 12th Ave.
- Fred Meyer – 50 2nd St. S.
Caldwell
- Albertsons - Blaine St.
Twin Falls
- Fred Meyer – Twin Falls, 705 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
The community can also donate to 7Cares Idaho Shares via the following methods:
- Desktop: go to KTVB.COM's Community page and click the “donate online” button or scan the QR code
- Mobile: Text 7Cares to (208) 321-5614 to a direct link to the donation site
- Check: Payable to 7Cares Fund, Idaho Community Foundation, 210 W. State St., Boise, ID 83702
Learn more about the beneficiaries of 7Cares Idaho Shares:
Share your photos from 7Cares on social media with the hashtag #7cares and follow this morning's event in our live blog.