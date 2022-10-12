7Cares Idaho Shares 2022 live event Saturday

It's going to be a great morning of giving and heartwarming stories. Donate as you watch from home between 8 a.m. to noon or stop by one of our live locations.

BOISE, Idaho — It may be cold and snowy this Saturday, but in many respects, this is the warmest day of the year for us here at KTVB.

We're broadcasting live from 8 a.m. to noon for the 15th edition of 7Cares Idaho Shares, a day of giving to help strengthen the safety net by pitching in for nine southern Idaho charities working to help those struggling with hunger, homelessness and despair. This morning's event is also being livestreamed on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ for Roku and FireTV, and the KTVB YouTube channel.

Donate online here or bring donations of food or money in-person from 8 a.m. to noon at donation sites that include the Albertsons Stadium parking lot in Boise and these Albertsons and Fred Meyer stores:

Boise

Albertsons Stadium - 1400 Bronco Ln.

Fred Meyer - Five Mile/ Overland Rd.

Fred Meyer - Federal Way

Albertsons - 36th and State St.

Meridian

Fred Meyer Eagle Island Marketplace

Albertsons – Eagle/ Amity

Albertsons - Meridian/ Cherry

Nampa

Albertsons - Greenhurst & 12th Ave.

Fred Meyer – 50 2nd St. S.

Caldwell

Albertsons - Blaine St.

Twin Falls

Fred Meyer – Twin Falls, 705 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.

The community can also donate to 7Cares Idaho Shares via the following methods:

Desktop: go to KTVB.COM's Community page and click the “donate online” button or scan the QR code

Mobile: Text 7Cares to (208) 321-5614 to a direct link to the donation site

Check: Payable to 7Cares Fund, Idaho Community Foundation, 210 W. State St., Boise, ID 83702

Learn more about the beneficiaries of 7Cares Idaho Shares: