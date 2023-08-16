One dead after police shooting in Nampa

Nampa Police Spokesperson Carmen Boeger told KTVB that officers were not injured in the shooting. No other information has been released at this time.

NAMPA, Idaho — One person is dead after a police shooting in Nampa near Marketplace Boulevard and Midland Boulevard.

Nampa Police Department Spokesperson Carmen Boeger told KTVB that officers were not injured in the shooting. No other information has been released at this time.

The Critical Incident Task Force will be investigating, although as of 1:50 p.m. it is unclear who the investigating police agency is.

This is the ninth shooting in the Treasure Valley this year.

There is no threat to the public at this time. Nampa Police says to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with KTVB for updates.

*** UPDATE ***

Critical Incident Task Force has been activated to start the investigation.

