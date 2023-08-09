Garden City Police Department: Man in custody after standoff with police

One man is in custody and another individual from inside the house was brought to safety after Garden City police "responded to an active shooter" Wednesday morning.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A Garden City man is in custody after shooting at neighbors and responding police officers Wednesday morning, according to the Garden City Police Department (GCPD).

At 9:30 a.m., police received reports of gunshots being fired in and around a residence. Officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of Stoneham Drive. In a preliminary statement, Garden City Interim Police Chief Cory Stambaugh said, "upon arrival, officers heard and saw gunshots being fired out of the house and in their direction."

According to GCPD, shots were fired "in and around officers and neighbors," Stambaugh said in the statement. “Two officers fired their department-issued weapons during the incident, but no one was hurt, no officer, or the shooter or the innocent were hurt.”

Stambaugh said while addressing the suspect, police learned of another individual (aside from the shooter) inside of the house. Officers immediately entered the dwelling, successfully located that person and brought them to safety. Police were then able to take the suspect into custody without incident, according to Stambaugh.

"It's unfortunate and tragic that we have to respond to these types of incidents. They trust us to do that, and they trust us to do our job. Unfortunately, these things happen, and we don't want them to happen," Stambaugh said. "Officers have to make decisions in a split second and it affects officers just as much as it affects the families and all those involved."

The Garden City Police Department said it intends to provide a formal news release detailing the events by end-of-day on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. KTVB will provide more information as it becomes available.

