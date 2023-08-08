Police: Minor dies after not yielding to train in Payette County

Police said the youth was driving on NW 10th Avenue when he was hit by the train.

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A minor has died in Payette County after failing to yield to a train. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened on Wednesday, August 8 around 3:00 p.m.

Police said a juvenile was driving a 2011 Mazda 6 going east on NW 10th Avenue, they did not yield to a train and was hit. They died at the scene.

Police said the crash is under investigation and have not released the name, or age of the driver.

