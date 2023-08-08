Idaho National Guard Members come home after a yearlong deployment

More than 200 soldiers landed early on Tuesday and were welcomed with smiles, tears of joy and lots of excitement.

BOISE, Idaho — Military families often spend long periods apart, and reuniting is what they are waiting for. Like families of soldiers in the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team were on Tuesday.

More than 200 soldiers landed early on Tuesday and were welcomed with smiles, tears of joy and lots of excitement.

"This morning a lot of butterflies, very excited, lots of nerves and yeah, a lot of energy in the house," said Mandy Caron, the wife of one of the deployed soldiers. "It’s been a long time coming."

For many of the soldiers this is there first deployment and they left behind young children.

"We are ready for him to see his son and get reacquainted with him," said Karlan Sinner, the mother of a deployed soldier. "He wasn’t talking before Steven left and so now with him talking like he is, it’s just going to be a fun to watch."

There were also some soldiers that have been deployed before and they said, it doesn't get any easier.

"They're both growing a ton. Fortunately now with technology the way it is, I get to talk with them most nights while deployed," said Robert Caron, First Sergeant. "So, I have been able to keep in touch with them but seeing them in person, there is no substitute."

Sergeant Caron said that he will be spending some much needed quality time with his family on the mountains before his kids have to go to school and his wife has to go back to work.

The Leadership for the Idaho National Guard said they are very proud of their soldiers and are glad they are reunited with their families.

"The sacrifice these guys made families, soldiers and everybody," said Colonel Eric Orcutt. "They give up a whole year to do this thing, this kind of a mission. I'm just very proud of them."

