Valley Regional Transit looking for feedback on final redesign proposal

The proposal would cut several unpopular routes and add buses to more popular ones.

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit wants the community's feedback on its final network redesign proposal, which would cut several less popular routes and add buses to more popular ones.

CEO Elaine Clegg said the process started in early spring. It is the first big redesign in about 20 years.

"We began outreach, asking people what they'd like to see in a redesign, and we learned that people were really interested in seeing more frequency," Clegg said.

The final redesign combines ideas from VRT'S original proposals, which also went through a public comment period. The final proposal would cut four routes, including 1, 4, 7A and 43.

There would be "new" or "improved" service at about 11 of the routes, while riders of other routes would see some "adjusted service."

"People [will] retain their routes in places where they're needed and well-used," Clegg said. "At the same time, we really consolidate service in the places where we know that more riders are there to ride if the service was better."

Some people, like Gabriela Vern Saycon, are not sure the final proposal improves the bus service. She frequently rides bus 4, one of the routes that would get cut.

Vern Saycon said the changes would impact her life "negatively."

"If they're cutting down that route, I have to find another bus nearby," she said, "and that'll make me rethink my whole schedule ... when I need to leave my house and when I need to arrive at the bus stop."

Other frequent bus riders, like Tyler Victorino, are more supportive of the proposal.

"I think [VRT is] doing their best," he said. "Ridership isn't great, and I think the pandemic was not helpful for them."

While counterintuitive, Clegg said the final redesign would address that lack of riders by increasing frequency. In fact, the proposal would increase the annual number of riders by about 16%.

The proposal would also add new bus routes in Caldwell and expand on-demand service in Canyon County.

Clegg said there are also alternative options for people whose routes get cut, like Lyft and VRT Late Night. The proposal also introduces Beyond Access, a new regional service for older adults and people with disabilities.

But Vern Saycon said she does not like the other transportation options VRT advertises.

"The Lyft service, you do have to pay for it," she said. "It's kind of just sucks."

People can submit public comments on the proposal until Sept. 15. They can also attend one of the four public hearings.

After the public comment period, VRT will look at the feedback and make any final changes. It will then go back to the board for review.

Upcoming hearing dates:

8/31/23: Nampa City Council Chambers

5 p.m. Open House

6 p.m. Public hearing

11/7/23: Boise City Council Chambers

5 p.m. Open house

6 p.m. Public hearing

11/12/23: Meridian VRT offices

5 p.m. Open house

6 p.m. Public hearing

11/14/23: Caldwell CPD Community Room

5 p.m. Open house

6 p.m. Public hearing

