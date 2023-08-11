Boise man sentenced to 40 years in prison after 2022 police shooting

Jake Cottrell pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and two counts of aggravated assault against an officer.

BOISE, Idaho — Jake Cottrell a 40-year-old man from Boise has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, 20 years fixed, for shooting at police and leading them on a high-speed chase through Ada County last year.

"This incident reached many corners of Ada County, and as a result, law enforcement from nearly every local jurisdiction stepped in to apprehend this suspect," said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. "Thank you to the IDOC Probation and Parole Office, Boise Police Department, Meridian Police Department, Garden City Police Department, and the Ada County Sheriff's Office for their hard work and professionalism during a high-risk case. This case highlights the value of our partnerships as we work together to keep the public safe and ensure justice is served."

On June 9 2022, Cottrell was contacted by Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole officers in Boise when he fired at officers and was shot before he stole a neighbor's car and then another truck in Eagle at gunpoint. After a high-speed chase through Ada County, Boise police stopped Cottrell and he was shot again by police.

Cottrell was originally charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel, two counts of grand theft, robbery, use of a deadly weapon in commission of a crime, unlawful possession by a convicted felon and eluding a police officer. He pled guilty to one count of robbery and two counts of aggravated assault upon law enforcement in June of 2022.

