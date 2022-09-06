Meridian Police identify man involved in high-speed chase, shooting

The man is charged with seven felonies in relation to the incident that occurred June 9.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 39-year-old man who remains in the hospital and in custody of the Ada County Jail is charged with seven felonies in relation to a high speed chase and shooting with multiple police agencies that occurred last Thursday.

Jake Cottrell of Boise is charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel, two counts of grand theft, robbery, use of a deadly weapon in commission of a crime, unlawful possession by a convicted felon and eluding a police officer, according to a news release.

Meridian Police Department does not have an update on Cottrell's condition after he was injured during the incident. When he is released from the hospital, police say, he will be immediately booked into jail.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force led by the Garden City Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident, which is protocol after officers are involved in gunfire.

The officers involved from Boise Police Department include Corporal B. Orton with 23 years of experience, Sergeant K. Rush with 17 years of experience and Officer C. Burch with almost four years of experience.

A 26-year-old patrol officer with five years of experience and a 41-year-old patrol sergeant with 17 years of experience from Meridian Police were also involved.

The incident began after BPD was notified of a shooting involving two Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) officers on the 9800 block of West Shields Avenue in Boise, a few blocks east of Horseshoe Bend Road.

The suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle after he was injured, according to IDOC.

Police then received a report of a carjacking on East Riverside Drive and East Lone Cove Drive in Eagle. The man was found on Eagle Road and a car chase ensued, according to MPD Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

A police officer was then able to perform a PIT maneuver, which stopped the man from fleeing.

Police and the man began exchanging gunfire until he was shot. Police began performing life saving measures until he was able to be transported to local hospital for treatment, where he remains.

