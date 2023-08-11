Scott Slant: How well does Chat GPT know Broncos football?

If you were to write a brief paper on the history of Boise State football, Chat GPT might get you partway there. But there would be problems.

BOISE, Idaho — Friday Special: August 11, 2023.

Author’s note: As we sit about three weeks away from Boise State’s opener at Washington, here’s a special Scott Slant column for you. I ran a search on Chat GPT about Boise State football, and what came back was generally accurate. But there are some obvious errors. The result is below. Your assignment is to find the eight inaccuracies in the Chat GPT content, and I’ll give you the answers on Monday.

Boise State University is located in Boise, Idaho, and the Boise State Broncos football program has a history that dates back to 1933. Here are some key moments and milestones in the history of Boise State football.

EARLY YEARS (1933-1967)

Boise State fielded a football team for the first time in 1933 and played as an independent program until joining the junior college ranks in 1940. The Broncos rejoined the four-year college ranks in 1968 and were a member of the Big Sky Conference from 1970 to 1995.

DIVISION II SUCCESS (1968-1995)

Boise State enjoyed great success at the Division II level, winning seven conference championships and making six playoff appearances. Legendary coach Tony Knap led the Broncos to a 71-19-1 record from 1971 to 1975, including an undefeated season in 1974.

DIVISION I-A TRANSITION (1996-2000)

In 1996, Boise State made the move up to Division I-A (now known as the Football Bowl Subdivision) and joined the Big West Conference. The Broncos struggled their first few seasons at the FBS level, going 2-10 in both 1996 and 1997.

FIESTA BOWL (2001-2007)

Head coach Dan Hawkins took over in 2001 and led the Broncos to their first-ever bowl win that season. Over the next six seasons, Boise State won five conference championships and made five bowl appearances, including a stunning upset victory over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.

CHRIS PETERSEN ERA (2006-2013)

After Hawkins left for Colorado in 2006, Chris Petersen took over as head coach and continued Boise State’s success. The Broncos won four conference championships under Petersen and made two more trips to the Fiesta Bowl, winning both games.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE (2011-PRESENT)

Boise State joined the Mountain West Conference in 2011 and has been a consistent contender in the league. The Broncos have won two conference championships since joining the Mountain West and have made six bowl appearances

Overall, Boise State football has a storied history that includes numerous conference championships, playoff appearances, and memorable bowl victories. The program has also produced many talented players who have gone on to successful NFL careers, including Kellen Moore, Jay Ajayi, and Doug Martin.

Good luck. Come back here Monday morning to check your answers.

THIS DAY IN SPORTS…August 11, 1961:

Future Hall of Famer Warren Spahn of the Milwaukee Braves wins the 300th game of his big league career. No telling how many victories Spahn would have amassed had he not missed three complete seasons when he took part in World War II, earning himself a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. His final total was 363, still baseball’s record for left-handers to this day. Spahn won 20 or more games 12 times, including in 1963, when he went 23-7 with a 2.60 ERA at the age of 42.

(Tom Scott hosts the Scott Slant segment during the football season on KTVB’s Sunday Sports Extra. He also anchors four sports segments each weekday on 95.3 FM KTIK and one on News/Talk KBOI. His Scott Slant column runs every Wednesday.)

