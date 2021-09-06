One man killed after rolling his car on a canal road near Rupert

Idaho State Police say the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta ran off the side of the road, overcorrected and rolled his car. He was ejected and died at the scene.

RUPERT, Idaho — One person is dead after a car drove off a canal road near Rupert and the driver was ejected in the crash, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. Sunday about a half mile east of 275 N. Meridian Road in Minidoka County.

Police say Edoardo Javier Rodriguez, 33, of Rupert, was driving westbound on the canal road in a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta. Rodriguez had one passenger, a 48-year-old man. Rodriguez ran off the side of the roadway and over-corrected. His car rolled and Rodriguez was ejected.

Rodriguez died at the scene of the crash. His passenger was not injured. Next of kin has been notified.

Police say neither occupant in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, East End QRU, East End Fire, and the Rupert Emergency Run Ambulance Service.

