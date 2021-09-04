Three men injured after five vehicles crash on I-84 near Burley

Idaho State Police said the driver of a box truck struck four other vehicles when he went off the left shoulder, then crossed back over the highway.

BURLEY, Idaho — A crash west of Burley put three men in the hospital Friday morning.

Idaho State Police said at about 8:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck headed westbound on Interstate 84 went off the left shoulder and hit three other vehicles that were in the left lane, then crossed back and hit a vehicle in the right lane, which struck another vehicle.

The box truck tipped over on the passenger side and came to a rest on the right shoulder.

Idaho State Police said the driver of the box truck, 26-year-old Curtis Brown of Murray, Utah, was flown to the hospital.

Two other drivers, Jeremy Coombes, 41, of Heyburn and Jose Solis, 66, of Declo, were taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

The crash occurred near milepost 201, just west of Burley.

I-84 was blocked for three-and-a-half hours while crews worked to clear the area.

