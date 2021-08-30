Driver who crashed through fence at Caldwell High sought

The wreck broke a metal pole and left a large hole in the chain link fencing.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Police are asking for the public's help catching the person who drove off the road and crashed through a fence at Caldwell High earlier this month.

Caldwell Police say the collision happened Aug. 19, but they did not publicize their search for the driver until Monday morning.

Black skid marks can be seen leading through the parking lot and over the sidewalk. The vehicle apparently continued into the fence, breaking a metal pole and tearing a large hole in the chain link fencing.

The culprit drove away without reporting the wreck. Leaving the scene of an accident that causes property damage is a misdemeanor.

"If you saw anything, or know who caused the damage, please reach out to us," the police department wrote.

Tipsters can call 208-454-7531 or reach out to Caldwell High school resource officer Det. Eric Phillips at ephillips@cityofcaldwell.org.

