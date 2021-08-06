Police: Garden City man arrested for battery, grand theft after stealing a truck

The 34-year-old man led police on a brief chase before he fled into a building, forcing people to evacuate.

BOISE, Idaho — A Garden City man faces multiple felony charges after police say he stole a truck, fled from police, then ran inside a building before being apprehended by a K9 unit.

At about 9 a.m. Thursday, the Boise Police Department said officers responded to a reported battery that happened near the intersection of Orchard and Franklin streets in Boise.

While on their way to the scene, officers learned that the suspect had stolen a truck and was driving away from the scene, officials said. The suspect and the truck were soon found at a business near Broadway Avenue and Linden Street.

According to police, the suspect then ran into a building on the 2500 block of Broadway. Officers had to evacuate the people inside the building during their search for the suspect.

A police K9 unit was then used to capture the suspect.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Joshua Wilkie of Garden City.

Once in custody, Wilkie was taken to a nearby hospital and was medically cleared before officers booked him into the Ada County Jail.

The Garden City man now faces four felony counts of burglary, one felony charge of grand theft and one felony count of malicious injury to property.

Boise police added that Wilkie was also suspected of commercial burglary and vehicle theft that happened on Aug. 3, 2021. The damage to the business was estimated to be about $20,000.

It is not known when his first court appearance will be scheduled for.

