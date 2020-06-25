Nyala calf born at Zoo Boise

The female nyala was born on June 16 to parents Zara and Bongani.

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise welcomed a new nyala calf to the zoo earlier this month.

The female nyala was born on June 16 to parents Zara and Bongani. All three can be seen as part of the Gorongosa National Park Exhibit, although zoo staff say the baby may hide in the bushes for the first several weeks.

Zoo Boise has not yet publicized the name of the new calf.

Nyala are a mid-sized antelope species native to southeastern Africa that live in woodland areas and thickets. The calf and her parents are adjusting well, according to Zoo Boise.

The zoo is currently open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m daily, but limited tickets are available in order to adhere to group size requirements. Tickets must be reserved in advance of a guest's visit.