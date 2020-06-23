Zoo Boise reopens but with some changes

"Our zoo team has done a fantastic job working very closely with our safety and security at the city to create a plan that we feel very comfortable with, that we feel is very doable, very safe," Holloway said. "We know the animals are excited to see people again, and so we know that people are excited to see animals again, and so that enrichment process, believe it or not, the animals really do react to visitors coming to the zoo."



Holloway added that his team is looking over the order from Central District Health and should have an update on any other possible changes by Tuesday.