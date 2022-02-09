Hamby Saddle warming hut collapsed, closed till further notice

The damaged hut, located at Hamby Saddle on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests' Moose Creek Ranger District, is being fully assessed by the forest service.

KAMIAH, Idaho — The Forest Service closed the Hamby Saddle warming hut after being notified of its collapse this past weekend.

The damaged hut, located at Hamby Saddle on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest's Moose Creek Ranger District, is being fully assessed by the Forest Service.

"We currently have facility engineers inspecting the warming hut to determine what caused the collapse," said Moose Creek District Ranger, Ron Tipton. "In the meantime, we ask that visitors avoid the Hamby Saddle warming hut and abide by the emergency closure."

Building inspections for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are conducted on a five-year cycle to assess facility conditions.

The Hamby Saddle warming hut was last inspected in 2017, with no structural or deferred maintenance needs being found.

The latest information on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest closure orders can be found by visiting their website.

