Buhl High School student arrested following threats towards local schools

The male student has been charged with threatening violence on school grounds, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said.

BUHL, Idaho — Editor's note: The video in this story first appeared Tuesday, Feb. 8 following Buhl School District's announcement of the threats towards its local schools.

After several threatening messages to Buhl schools were posed on social media Tuesday, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office (TFCSO) said a juvenile male is in custody Wednesday morning.

According to TFCSO, the Buhl High School student used another student's name to create a Snapchat account. The student then posted several threatening messages targeting Buhl schools, forcing the Buhl School District to alert the local police department and put the schools on lockdown.

The male student has been charged with threatening violence on school grounds, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Buhl schools to ensure the safety of students and staff Tuesday following the threat.

TFCSO's press release said the first social media message was viewed by a student just before Noon Tuesday. The student who saw the message reported it to a teacher and law enforcement agencies were notified.

Buhl Police, TFCSO, Filer Police Department, Idaho State Police, Twin Falls Police Department, Idaho Fish and Game, FBI, Buhl Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics had a coordinated effort to search and clear the schools, officials said.

Following the lockdown Tuesday afternoon, TFCSO said parents could go to Buhl City Park and check-in with officials to pick up their children.

"Special thanks go to the teachers, staff, and administration of the Buhl Schools for their quick response, and care for the students," TFCSO said.

Watch more crime news: