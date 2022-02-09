Idaho County deputies rescue man after being stuck in snow for 5 days with injured leg

Martin Bothum told deputies that he has been out in the snow for five days and he believed his leg was severely injured.

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — A man was rescued by the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) after injuring his leg and spending five days in the snow.

ICSO Dispatch received a call from the Lewis County Sheriff's Office at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8. They told ICSO dispatch they received a call from a man stating he was lost off Cove Road and needed an ambulance. ICSO said they then received several calls from the same man, who was later identified as Martin Bothum.

Bothum told deputies that he has been out in the snow for five days and he believed his leg was severely injured. He added that he parked his vehicle on Highway 14 and headed towards Cove Road on foot, according to ICSO.

Deputies said they searched the area near Highway 14 and did not locate Bothum's vehicle. Corporal Philip Graham, Deputy Camron Killmar and Idaho Fish and Game Officer Randy Sullivan responded to Hungry Ridge to begin searching for Bothum on a snowmobile.