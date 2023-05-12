Nampa Police searching for missing, endangered man

Harvey Clampitt is described as being 5’04” tall, and 120 pounds with short gray hair; he was last seen wearing gray corduroy pants and a gray zip-up sweater.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police (NPD) are searching for an endangered, missing adult man last seen in the Nampa area.

Harvey Clampitt, 93, is described as being around 5’04” tall, and weighing approximately 120 pounds with short gray hair; he was last seen wearing gray corduroy pants and a gray zip-up sweater. He was last seen in the area of Northside Boulevard and 2nd Street South in Nampa, according to an Endangered Missing Person Alert sent by Idaho State Police (ISP).

Clampitt was also seen driving in a burgundy 1999 Lincoln Continental with an Idaho license plate, 2CNM411. Police said Clampitt is diagnosed with dementia and is considered endangered.

If you spot or locate Clampitt, please contact NPD at 208-465-2231.

