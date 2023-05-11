Nampa Police arrest man for sexual abuse of a child under 16, concerned there are other victims

The man propositioned a boy in a bathroom, the boy was unharmed. Police arrested Felix Romero.

NAMPA, Idaho — According to Nampa Police, on April 9, around 12:50 p.m., they received a call that a man had propositioned a boy in the bathroom of a gas station at the 1400 block of N. Franklin Blvd. He was confronted by the boy's parent and ran. Detectives arrested 53-year-old Felix Romero on May 10.

Police said he is a homeless man living out of his vehicle and there may be other victims.

"The juvenile, who was unharmed, acted immediately by exiting the bathroom, and notifying his parent, who was nearby in the store," a press release stated. "Detectives suspect there may be other victims who Romero may have been in contact with prior to this April event, but with similar circumstances."

Police are asking the public to come forward if they have any information on this incident or any knowledge of the suspect having any contact with children. People can call Nampa Police Detective Corporal Matt Richardson at 208-565-5137.

"The Nampa Police Department also wants to take this opportunity to remind parents to be mindful that child predators often take advantage of any opportunity presented to them, even in populated areas," the release stated.

Watch more Local News: