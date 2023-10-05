Nampa man identified in Midvale head-on collision

One passenger died in a two-vehicle crash Monday when the driver crossed over the median and hit another vehicle head-on. Three others were injured in the crash.

MIDVALE, Idaho — A Nampa man died in a two-vehicle car crash on Monday, Oct. 2, when one vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

The Ada County Coroner identified Adrian Adolfo Lechuga, 40, as the person who died in the accident. He was pronounced dead in the emergency department of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Lechuga was the passenger in a silver Dodge Caravan driven by a 47-year-old Nampa man. The two were headed north on US-95 when the Caravan crossed over the roadway median and collided head-on with a blue Dodge Caravan traveling south, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).

The blue Dodge Caravan was driven by a 51-year-old woman from Midvale with a passenger, a 23-year-old man from Logan, Utah.

The driver and passenger of the silver Dodge were transported via air ambulance to a local hospital, where Lechuga later died from his injuries. The driver and passenger of the blue Dodge were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

There is no additional information on the condition of the other three people involved in the crash.

The crash happened at 7:54 a.m., on US-95 at milepost 101, in Washington County. ISP said that all occupants were wearing seatbelts. All lanes were blocked for approximately 3 hours and 18 minutes.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

