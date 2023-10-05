City of Boise awarded $1M grant for water recycling

The funds are intended to preserve local water, bolster the local groundwater supply and create resiliency against climate change impacts, according to the city.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise received $1 million for the conservation of Boise’s local water resources.

Funds will go toward Boise’s Recycled Water Program, which aims to enhance the city’s ability to combat drought and climate change concerns by keeping our water local, according to Boise’s Public Works Department.

The grant is provided by the Bureau of Reclamation WaterSMART: Water Recycling and Desalination Planning program. The program is designed to relieve environmental strains on existing water and hydropower resources to provide safe water to the public.

“Our residents consistently tell us they want us to prepare for future growth while enhancing our city’s resilience to climate change and ensuring water security. They also need us to balance costs,” said Haley Falconer, City of Boise Environmental Manager. “This grant supports that mission while saving our utility payers money and allows us to harness the unique potential of our city to address some of our biggest challenges.”

In a news release, the City of Boise Public Works stated that grant funds will be used for planning, studies and environmental compliance for the Recycled Water Program.

Planning and construction resulting from the grant are expected to be completed by October 2025.

The City of Boise said the grant application received letters of support from the Idaho Conservation League, the National Water Research Institute and Ada County Development Services.

“We are encouraged by and appreciative of their support, as well as the partnership with Micron at the Advanced Water Treatment Pilot,” said Royce Davis, recycled water program manager. “These supportive relationships enable us to continue advancing toward water recycling best practices.”

The release said the goal is to preserve local water, bolster the local groundwater supply and create resiliency against climate change impacts.

