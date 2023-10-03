City of Boise gives free bicycle lights to promote safety

The lights will be given out on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Kristin Armstrong Park and five other stations.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise will be distributing free bicycle lights to the public in partnership with RideBright 2023 which promotes cycling and pedestrian safety.

The "RideBright Pop-Up Bike Light Giveaway" event will give out free lights on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kristin Armstrong Park along the green belt. There will be six locations where the public can pick up their lights and the city provided a map of the locations.

"The city has been taking several actions to improve cycling and pedestrian safety, including the announcement of the Traffic Fatality Review Task Force as well as working to become a Certified Bicycle Friendly City," said the city in a news release. "The city is committed to improving safety for its pedestrians and cyclists and encourages residents to pick up their free bike lights across Boise."

Idaho code requires all cyclists to have a front light visible from 500 feet, and a rear reflector.

