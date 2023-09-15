Downtown Boise celebrates 'National Park(ing) Day'

BOISE, Idaho — Parking was at a premium in downtown Boise, because many curbside spaces were re-purposed and converted into small public parks in celebration of National Park(ing) day.
This is a national event which Boise has been participating in since 2015 and the city said the focus is on people.
It's done by converting parking spaces into parklets like the city of Boise did on Bannock Street right in front of Cup Bop.
Other organizations partnered to spruce up the view of downtown like Lime and the Boise Bicycle Project.
The city of Boise said the focus of this event is to get people to reimagine the use of the parking spaces and use some of the underutilized places in downtown to advocate for safer, greener, and more equitable streets for people.
"Everybody kind of has their own niche. A couple things are focused on climate and transportation,” Communications Manager of planning and development services for the City of Boise Lindsay Moser said. “There's an architecture firm that has cool furniture and I think everybody kind of has similar goals towards climate, mobility and design of our city and really focusing on people."
The city said they have done projects in the past like closing 8th St. to cars after the pandemic to open it up to pedestrians and they received positive feedback from that.
With this event, they wanted to do the same and open the streets of downtown for cyclists and pedestrians
Not just that, the city said it was also a way to beautify the city with the art and green that was placed in the parklets. Which also gave many organizations a way to connect with the community.
