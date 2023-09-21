Star Police Department on the dangers of golf carts driven on city roads

Star police say they have witnessed an uptick in golf carts, driven by minors, illegally occupying city roads.

STAR, Idaho — The Star Police Department issued a warning Thursday about the dangers of driving golf carts on city streets.

A social media post made by Star Police said that officers have noticed an increase in the number of minors in golf carts, illegally driving on public, city roads. The post stated that golf carts pose a risk to legal traffic, such as bicycles and cars - especially if the cart drivers are minors, with little to no driving experience.

The post justified these concerns of the police by providing an example of 12-year-old girl that was injured in a golf cart rollover crash near Floating Feather Road and Plummer Road - where the girl was driving too fast and lost control. There were four other minors in the cart, one had to be hospitalized for a leg injury, according to Star police.

Star police officers estimate the 12-year-old was likely driving about 22 mph when she tipped over, according to tire marks and other evidence from the scene.

In addition to abiding by a speed limit of no more than 35 mph, police remind citizens that a driver must possess a valid drivers' license, license plates and insurance to legally be permitted to drive a golf cart on city streets.

Check out Idaho Transportation Department website for more information on Idaho roadway laws, permissions and requirements.

