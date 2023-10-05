$445M in federal funds for Idaho infrastructure projects

Idaho will receive $445 million from the Biden-Harris Administration for infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

IDAHO, USA — This is the third year of funding from the Biden administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that distributes funds designated for infrastructure improvements to all 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico. The Fiscal Year 2024 total amount to be distributed is $61 billion - of which Idaho will receive $445 million.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Thursday that the amount allocated to Idaho will go towards 12 programs supporting critical infrastructure projects in the state - including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, safety improvements and labor costs.

The funds go directly to Idaho, allowing officials in the state's transportation departments the flexibility to decide which infrastructure projects are of priority, according to the FHWA announcement.

"Long-needed major improvements are coming to America's network of roads, bridges, and highways," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "Thanks to President Biden, we are proud to deliver funding to modernize roads and bridges across America--strengthening our supply chains, creating good-paying jobs, and connecting Americans to every corner of this country."

Funds will be allocated per the following:

National Highway Performance Program: $216,924,078

Surface Transportation Block Grant: $105,530,633

Highway Safety Improvement Program: $22,607,294

Railway-Highway Crossings Program: $1,990,860

Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program: $14,525,774

Metropolitan Planning: $2,222,184

National Highway Freight Program: $10,320,082

Carbon Reduction Program: $9,409,815

PROTECT Formula Program: $10,699,634

National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program: $6,368,404

Bridge Formula Program: $45,000,000

"These historic investments in American infrastructure give States the flexibility they need to determine how to allocate funds for a range of transportation projects such as improving safety for all road users, replacing aging bridges, and reducing carbon emissions," Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said. "This funding will allow States to continue the important work of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that is making our infrastructure safer and more efficient for the millions of Americans who rely on it to get to school, work, and other important destinations every day."

