4 teens arrested in 'gang related' fight in Caldwell

Police said 15 to 20 teenagers were involved, and one of the teens tried to hide a gun.

BOISE, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department arrested four teenagers after a large fight around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Brother's Park on India Ave.

Police said the fight appears to be gang-related, involving 15-20 juveniles. The individuals attempted to leave the park but were stopped by law enforcement, and one of them tried to hide a gun.

Nobody was hurt from the fight, and no shots were fired, police said. Four teens were arrested, and the others were released to their parents.

"I am happy that our officers responded swiftly and took immediate action prior to further acts of violence occurring," said Rex Ingram, Caldwell chief of police.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.