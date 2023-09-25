Man arrested, charged with assault in downtown Boise

Police said a man threatened people with a knife, used racial slurs and then used the knife to "inflict superficial wounds on himself before police arrived."

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have arrested a man after they said he threatened people with a knife, used racial slurs and then used the knife to hurt himself. According to police, on Sunday, Sept. 24 around 2 a.m. they responded to a call about a man with a knife chasing people at 6th and Bannock in downtown Boise.

Police arrested 35-year-old Shawn Schmidt from Boise. They said he was threatening a group of people and using racial slurs.

"Evidence also shows that the suspect used the knife to inflict superficial wounds on himself before police arrived. The suspect was taken to a local hospital and medically cleared before being booked into the Ada County Jail on seven felony charges," a news release stated.

Schmidt was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and three counts of malicious harassment.

"When BPD officers respond to serious incidents like this one, they work hard to resolve them peacefully, while protecting those in danger. Being safe, and feeling safe, while out in Boise is something our officers work hard to protect and crimes involving threats or assault against another person will not be tolerated, especially when those alleged crimes are motivated by hatred due to someone's race or ethnicity. Boise, as a community, is better than that and together we stand against hatred and violence," said Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar.





