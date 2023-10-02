Boise police looking for missing vulnerable adult

The man was last seen near N. Curtis and W. Emerald earlier today.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is looking for a missing vulnerable adult named John. He was last seen Monday, Oct. 2 near N. Curtis and W. Emerald.

He was wearing a tan or BSU shirt and jeans. Police said he may not be able to find his way home and they are concerned.

BPD is asking anyone who sees John to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.





