3 Boise schools asked to shelter in place by police

The schools were under the orders for about 20 minutes while police responded to a call.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) asked three schools to shelter in place while they responded to a call. According to BPD, officers were responding to a call near Apple St. in east Boise on Friday Sept. 22 around 2:45 p.m.

Liberty and White Pine elementary schools and Timberline High School were sheltering in place from 2:48 p.m. until 3:16 p.m.

BPD said the area was cleared by 3:45 p.m. and there was no threat to the public.

"Officers are in a neighborhood off Apple Street responding to a suicidal subject with a firearm who called into dispatch," BPD wrote in an email. "Officers asked nearby schools to shelter in place while they secure the scene."

Anyone in crisis can call the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline at 988.





Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.