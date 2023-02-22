Multiple Nampa, Caldwell, Twin Falls schools placed in lockdown, no threats found

Idaho State Police said schools are receiving threats in "several jurisdictions" Wednesday morning, but do not believe the threats are valid at this time.

BOISE, Idaho — Students were evacuated from Canyon Ridge High School Wednesday morning after police received a report of an active shooter as part of a "nationwide hoax," the Twin Falls School District said. Officials confirm there is no danger.

As a precautionary manner, Twin Falls High School was also placed in a soft lockdown. According to the school district, administration and police searched Canyon Ridge, but no firearm or student injuries were confirmed.

The Twin Falls School District said students can be picked up on the south side of the Nazarene Church. Some students have already left campus based on the district's "emergency evacuation procedures."

Additionally, the Nampa Police Department said it received a call reporting an "emergency incident" at Columbia High School. Police are on scene and say

"we don't believe this to be a valid threat."

The Nampa School District said Columbia was placed on lockdown as police investigated. Law enforcement is now clearing the scene, with no threat found.

The Caldwell School District also said some schools are in lockdown Wednesday morning. The district did not provide further information, but said it will "soon" on its website.

Idaho State Police said schools are receiving reports in "several jurisdictions across the region." ISP said police are taking precautions in every case, but it does not believe the threats are valid.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released. Check back for updates.

